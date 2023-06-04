Raskin: Contempt Citation Against FBI’s Wray Is All About Helping Trump in 2024

Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that House Oversight and Reform Committee chairman James Comer (R-KY) attempting to get information from FBI Director Christopher Wray is really about helping former President Donald Trump.

Anchor Dana Bash said, “Let’s go back to the initial question about how much access the Congress will get to this document, whether you can actually have it. If the roles were reversed, and you found out that the FBI had a document containing an allegation about Donald Trump, wouldn’t you want unfettered access to that document?”

Raskin said, “Well, of course, you always want unfettered access, but remember, you’re talking to somebody who was in the majority when Donald Trump was president when he ordered every department of U.S. government not to comply in any way with requests of that House Oversight Committee. So it would have been remarkable if every time we requested a documents, they brought it over to show it to us, much less give it to us. So, they keep changing the demand in order to find some reason to find fault with FBI Director Wray, which is why I say, what they’re really going after is a contempt citation against him, and it’s all part of what Chairman Comer admitted was an effort to get Donald Trump’s poll numbers out. It’s all about the 2024 campaign.”

