Chaffetz: We Have to Know How the Democrats Are Fighting

Former House Oversight Committee chairman and Government Accountability Institute Distinguished Fellow Jason Chaffetz (R) said Sunday on Fox News Channel’s “Life, Liberty & Levin” that Republicans should understand how Democrats influence corporations.

Chaffetz was discussing his new book, The Puppeteers: The People Who Control the People Who Control America.

Host Mark Levin said, “This book is so timely, The Puppeteers. I encourage you to get it on Amazon.com or any major bookstore. It is in plain english. It tells about your own government from someone who was there and saw it. Jason Chaffetz, what can states do?”

Chaffetz said, “I think the states are the solution, your governor your attorney general they could get after some things. The state familiar financial officers are sleepy races where the Democrats are pouring millions into the races. The Democrats have an association and we got our hands on a document no one has seen before, and it is in the book, it talks about how they will change 50 to 100 thousand dollars for a corporation so they can sit with the state financial officer because guess what, the Democrats control trillions of dollars, they use that with their proxy voting to go into the corporations and make the changes on DEI, and ESG and all things we hate.”

He added, “Those are the types of puppeteers that make a difference. You combine with Randi Weingarten and unions and all they things they are doing, Susan Rice, this Executive Order 14019 Biden put out that he won’t show it to us, talking about how they will manipulate election if their favor by using federal employees and federal assets and federal facilities, you get through that and you are shaking your head, we’re fighting the wrong fight. We have to go win and we have to know how to the Democrats are fighting.”

Chaffetz’s book The Puppeteers: The People Who Control the People Who Control America is out on Wednesday, June 7.

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN