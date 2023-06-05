DeSantis: Trump Praised FL ‘For Years’ ‘Now, He’s Changed’ and Says Cuomo’s Lockdowns Were Better

On Monday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show,” 2024 Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis responded to criticisms from fellow 2024 GOP presidential candidate former President Donald Trump of DeSantis’ tenure as Governor of Florida by stating that Trump has praised Florida “for years” and “Now, he’s changed his tune and he’s saying Andrew Cuomo did better with his lockdowns in New York” than Florida did “as a free state.”

DeSantis said, [relevant remarks begin around 11:15] “So, here’s the issue: He has said how great we’ve done in Florida for years. He said [I was] one of the great governors, Florida’s one of the great states, Florida stayed open, they did it right during COVID, all this. Now, he’s changed his tune and he’s saying Andrew Cuomo did better with his lockdowns in New York than we did here in Florida as a free state. I think I can count the number of Republicans on my hand who would have rather have lived under Cuomo’s lockdowns than would have rather lived under free Florida. So, he’s just trying to sell people a bill of goods. That is totally, absolutely ridiculous and I don’t think anybody actually believes that.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett