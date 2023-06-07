Alyssa Farah Griffin Spars with Sunny Hostin: ‘Likes to Make it Personal with Me’

Co-hosts Alyssa Farah Griffin and Sunny Hostin argued over former Vice President Mike Pence Wednesday on ABC’s “The View.”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “Let’s talk about Pence first. Pence said that his message is different times call for different leadership. Unfortunately, for him, his type of leadership ended with Dwight D. Eisenhower. There is no place for Pence in the party right now. He would have been good about 60 years ago. Who is going to vote for him? You tell me.”

Griffin said, “I will have more on Pence tomorrow because he is doing a town hall tonight. I want to hear more from him.”

Hostin said, “What scares me, Alyssa, is you are incapable of defending a man that you worked for, that you know of, and you’re sayin that you need to hear more from him.”

Griffin interjected, “Oh, no no. Why don’t you ask me a question, rather than–”

She added, “You just accused me of something, so why don’t you let me actually answer?”

Hostin said, “Nope. I’m going to finish what I’m going to say.”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “Don’t make it personal.”

Griffin said, “Sunny likes to make it personal with me. Are you going to give me a chance to answer?”

She continued, “This is absurd. This is not what the show is about. This is Barbara Walter’s legacy. Let a woman speak.”

After crosstalk from the panel, co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “I fell like I need to go to break right now. I can’t hear anybody saying anything. Maybe we need to figure out how we do this again. Let’s have this break and let’s figure out how we’re going to make this work.”

