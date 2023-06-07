Chris Christie: Trump ‘Is Such a Spoiled Baby’

Former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) said Wednesday on CNN’s “The Lead” that former president Donald Trump was a “spoiled baby.”

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “So Trump last night in response to you running ran a rather mocking video on social media. There it is. It’s you. I guess he’s making fun of your weight.”

Tapper asked, “What was your response that?”

Christie said, “When I saw, it Jake, it just renewed in my own mind what a child he is. He’s a baby. Whenever you want to criticize him, I mean, in any way, that’s the way he responds. You and I are both lucky enough to be parent, and if we had a child who conducted themselves like that, we would accepted them to their room not to the White House.”

He continued, “I think character is destiny for this country, and we’ve got to make a decision about what the character of the person should be who sits behind the desk in the Oval Office, and if they are going do that kind of stuff, I mean, it’s so childish. It’s so juvenile. He is such a spoiled baby that, you know, beyond that, what can you even say about something like that? That is that ridiculous. If we want to break news here today, I’ve struggled with my weight for 20 years, like tens of millions of Americans.

Christie said, “In the end for me, it’s about how you perform as a person, what kind of heart you have. I’ll put mine up against his any day of the week.”

