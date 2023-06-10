WaPo’s Marcus: If I Had a Superpower, I’d ‘Ban the Word Weaponization’ — Weaponization Happened under Trump, Not Biden

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” Washington Post Associate Editor and columnist Ruth Marcus stated that if she had a superpower, she “would wield it to ban the word weaponization,” because the indictment of former President Donald Trump “is the opposite of the weaponization of the Justice Department” and “The weaponization of the Justice Department happened under” the Trump administration, not the Biden administration.

Marcus stated that we all knew that Trump would attempt to use the indictment to his political advantage, “but the really sickening thing is…the rest of the party rallying around him. I know — we all know why they’re doing it. We all know they’re doing it, not because they believe it, but because they understand it to be in their political self-interests. But boy, if I had a superpower right now, I would wield it to ban the word weaponization, because what’s going on here is the opposite of the weaponization of the Justice Department. Merrick Garland, the attorney general, stepped aside from this case. He brought in a career prosecutor to take a look at it. The weaponization of the Justice Department happened under the former guy, not under this guy.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett