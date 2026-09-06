GOP Rep. Gill: Dems Can Call It Democratic Socialism, Leftism — It Is ‘Essentially Communism’

On this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX) previewed this week’s upcoming Republican National Convention meant to bolster the GOP’s midterm prospects.

Gill derided the rise of “socialism” in Democratic Party ranks, saying no matter the label, it was “essentially communism.”

“Let’s shift gears just a little bit,” host Jason Chaffetz said. “I know you’re going to speak at the convention coming up this week, the Republican Convention, just a few miles really from your home there you represent kind of in the greater Dallas area. Talk to me about socialism. Talk to me about communism, where today’s Democratic Party is going and what your message will be at the convention coming up this week.”

Gill replied, “Well, our message for the convention is that we have got a very clear choice this November which direction we want this country to go. Do we want to continue the good work that the president has done to keep the border secure, to get the economy back on track, having brought inflation down from its peak at 9% to substantially lower, in the 2-3% range now? Or do we want to go back to the America that Democrats created under the Biden administration, where millions of people were pouring across our southern borders, where our cities had turned into violent, chaotic hell holes, where inflation was at 9%, where the price of prescription drugs was unreachable for many Americans? It’s come down 60% since President Trump’s been in office.”

“Which direction do we want to go?” he continued. “And Democrats can call it whatever they want. They can call it Democratic socialism. They can call it leftism. They can call it whatever they want, but what it really is, is essentially communism that they want for the United States. And I think that the reality is that the radical extremists who have been pushing the Democratic Party to the left are the ones who are calling the shots right now, the ones who are talking about defunding the police and abolishing the presidency and abolishing the Senate and abolishing the Department of War. Those are the people who are in charge in the Democratic Party, and we do not want to go back to that type of extremism that we saw under the Biden administration.”

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