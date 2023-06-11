Barr: Trump Indictment Is ‘Very, Very Damning’ — If Even Half-True ‘He’s Toast’

Former Attorney General Bill Barr said on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” that the federal indictment against former President Donald Trump was “very, very damming.”

Anchor Shannon Bream said, “What about this chief argument that comes up for the president’s allies and his legal team that this should have been handled under the Presidential Records Act, not this Espionage Act charge and other federal statutes that were used here?”

Barr said, “It started out under the Presidential Records Act and the archives trying to retrieve documents that Trump had no right to have. But it quickly became clear that what the government was really worried about were these classified and very sensitive documents. I was shocked by the degree of sensitivity of these documents and how many there were, frankly. And so the government’s agenda was to get those, protect those documents, and get them out. And I think it was perfectly appropriate to do that. It was the right thing to do. And I think the counts under the Espionage Act that he willfully retained those documents are solid counts.”

He added, “But I do think that even half of what Andy McCarthy said, which is if even half of it is true, then he’s toast. I mean, it’s a pretty, it’s a very detailed indictment, and it’s very, very damning.”

