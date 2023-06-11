Jim Jordan: Trump Indictment ‘the Most Political Thing I Have Ever Seen’

Representative Jim Jordan (R-OH) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that the indictment of former President Donald Trump was the “most political thing ” he had ever seen.

Anchor Dana Bash said, “In this indictment he states on at least one occasion that he did not declassify the information when he is showing a document to somebody who doesn’t have security clearance I might add. He says, explicitly, it is classified. He didn’t declassify it.”

Jordan said, “Dana, he said time and time again he declassified all this material. This is the most political thing I have ever seen. They have been out to get him. They are indicting President Trump on Tuesday for having material that he declassified that was protected by the Secret Service. The people who are doing it is the administration, the Justice Department from his opponent in the upcoming presidential election. I mean, this is as political as it gets. frankly, Dana, it is part of a pattern. We have seen it time and time again with the president over the last seven years. They try one thing then they try another. They’ve continued to go after him. I think anyone with common sense can see that.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN