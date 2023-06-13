Vance: Trump’s Indictment All About Distracting from Biden’s Corruption

Senator J.D. Vance (R-OH) said Tuesday on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Company” that the federal charges against President Donald Trump in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case are an attempt to distract from President Joe Biden’s corruption.

Vance said, “We don’t know what’s in the tapes of course. We know beyond a shadow of a doubt that Joe Biden lied to the American people and Joe Biden said he never participated in the conversations. Clearly he did and there are apparently tapes of those conversations.”

Anchor Stuart Varney said, “Bigger picture, how do you see Trump versus Biden situation playing out? A crazy situation which our country has never seen before. How does it play out?”

Vance said, “We have to step back and recognize Donald Trump is being indicted today at the very same time with extremely damages piece of information about the fact that Joe Biden may have been bribed to enrich his son and his family, so at the same time the light was on Joe Biden and his family’s business dealings, we are indicted his chief political rival in the U.S.. This is banana republic stuff and gives further ideas that the entire sham Trump indictment is about distracting from corrupt business dealings of Hunter and Joe Biden. This is never seen in his country before you use the justice system not for justice but for politics and take down a political opponent and distract from your own corruption.”

