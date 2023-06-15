Cruz: ‘Rogue Agency’ FBI Contemptuous of the American People

Wednesday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) criticized the FBI for its lack of accountability, which he suggested was based on a contempt for the American people.

The Texas Republican lawmaker stated there was a “complete and utter double standard” at play within the Department of Justice.

“Senator, how much money did the Biden family do in business with China, Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan and a dozen other countries?” host Sean Hannity asked. “What do we know about these LLCs that the House Oversight Committee has discovered? You know, why did it take so long to get the suspicious activity reports? Why is Director Wray — well, you know, why does it take a threat of contempt to Congress to get him to Cooperate with the committee that’s charged with oversight on these very matters?”

“Look, part of the reason that the FBI and the DOJ can be so contemptuous of the American people is they believe they will not be called to account,” Cruz replied. “Senate Democrats certainly don’t care about the answers. They don’t care whether it is true or not that Joe Biden received a five million dollar bribe from a foreign national, not a single Senate Democrat asked about that. Senate Democrats will not hold a single hearing on that question, and they know that the corporate media will cover it up and hide You mentioned none of the corporate media even mentioned the allegations when Joe Biden was asked at a press conference about it, he laughed and said, where’s the money? You know what? Al Capone said the same thing. He’s mocking the American people, and let me put something else out.”

“Listen, I don’t know whether it is true or false that Biden, in fact, took this bribe, but do you know who knows to a hundred percent certainty?” he continued. “Joe Biden. And if it’s false, he could call on the FBI — he could direct the FBI, hand over the 1023, hand over the 17 voice recordings, because they will exonerate me. They will demonstrate my innocence. He’s not doing that. Instead, his henchmen at DOJ are stonewalling. I asked the deputy director, did you do anything to investigate these credible allegations from a trusted informant? He refused to answer that question as well. This is a rogue agency that is thoroughly politicized. It is thoroughly weaponized and I got to say, look, you contrast that with the Trump indictment, which is utter and complete garbage.”

“And they issue the Trump indictment as this news about Joe Biden was breaking, and compare and contrast the two,” Cruz added. “With the Trump indictment, there’s a complete and utter double standard. If you’re going to indict someone for having classified documents, how about Joe Biden and the classified documents he had stuck in just about every orifice of his body. He had stuck in a garage next to his old Corvette. How about Hillary Clinton? Nope. They won’t indict them. Why? Because they’re on the team. Trump is their enemy. And I believe, to indict a former president or sitting president, the threshold should be very, very high. You know what kind of conduct you should need to indict a sitting president or a former president? Something on the order of taking a personal bribe of five million dollars from a foreign national. That meets the threshold this classified stuff does not.”

