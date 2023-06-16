Scarborough: Trump Kept Documents to Make Deals — ‘This is All About Money’

On Friday, MSNBC host Joe Scarborough said “Morning Joe” that former President Donald Trump’s motive for keeping classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort was “all about money.”

Scarborough said, “We’ve said from the beginning, and today’s the eighth anniversary, people tell us of Donald Trump coming down the escalator. We’ve said from the beginning, this is all about money.”

He added, “If you’re trying to figure out Donald Trump’s motive, whatever it is we’ve been saying for eight years, it’s all about money. So I’m not I’m like, we have absolutely no evidence that he was selling this information to anybody. But but I would never I would never say, ‘oOh, he was just doing this to hug the boxes.’ There’s every reason to believe, given his past, his past, that there would be a possibility that he might trade this information, if not dramatically for money, maybe for access, maybe just so he can make contacts and build a hotel of this place or that place. Not saying he did it, but we would be foolish to be thinking he’s just keeping all of this information because he’s just a weird, quirky dude.”

