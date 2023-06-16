Strzok: ‘Donald Trump Is a Counterintelligence Nightmare Still to This Day’

Former FBI agent Peter Strzok said Friday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that former President Donald Trump was a “counterintelligence nightmare still to this day” while discussing his classified document indictment.

Strzok said, “I’d say Donald Trump is a counterintelligence nightmare still to this day. It reminds me back when all our kids were toddlers, and you’d have to go to a long car ride, and you say OK, take your little backpack, go to your room, pick two toys that you’re going to put in there and go on the road and then you’re going to play with it. For Trump, these things are shiny baubles. They are like Shaq’s shoe, they are like Mike Tyson’s belt, they are something that he has a fascination with, and there are huge national security implications from that. The fact of the matter is it’s not a belt. It is not a shoe. It is something that could put somebody’s life at risk. It is something that could disclose the capabilities of a satellite. It is something clearly that what we can tell a couple of things. One, he took this stuff with him everywhere, it appears, so the chances, in my opinion, are high that there was classified information at Bedminster, that there was classified information at Trump Tower. Who knows whether it was over in Ireland or here in Washington, D.C., but he clearly took this information with him on his little road trip in his backpack in these boxes wherever he went.”

