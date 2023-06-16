Virginia A.G. Miyares: Soros Has ‘Privilege’ of Avoiding Impact of His Policies, Like Crime Increasing Poverty

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends First,” Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares (R) stated that people like the Soros family have the privilege to avoid suffering the consequences of the lax prosecution policies they back and that one consequence is that “high crime leads to increased poverty.”

Miyares said, “I’ve actually — unlike George Soros or his son, Alex Soros — I’ve actually met with victims, and that actually has been my challenge to them. When you talk about things like privilege, privilege is supporting candidates and policies, but then you never suffer the ramifications of the policies that you help put into office. … [Y]ou’ve had a lot of these Soros-backed prosecutors [that] view themselves more as social workers than prosecutors. And this criminal-first, victim-[last] mindset has really hurt so many different communities.”

He added, “It is true that poverty can lead to increased crime, but also high crime leads to increased poverty. There’s an enormous amount of data that shows that when you have a high-crime area, businesses don’t locate there. … Businesses don’t go to a high-crime area and the ones that are there are leaving. And that’s why we have these new terms coming into American society like food deserts. You have literally entire areas where you can’t have, say, grocery chains or major retailers, because they won’t prosecute larceny crimes. They’ve basically legalized theft in some of these areas around the country.”

