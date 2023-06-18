Bill Barr: ‘Our Country Can’t Be a Therapy Session for a Troubled Man’ Like Trump

Former Attorney General Bill Barr said Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that former President Donald Trump’s federal charges can not be turned into a “a therapy session for a troubled man.”

Co-host Robert Costa said, “So many Republicans continue to defend him. What will it say if the party, your long-time party, puts them forward as their nominee?”

Barr said, “That’s the problem. They’re not defending his conduct but saying it’s unfair to prosecute him. But that raises another question, if it’s unfair to prosecute him, that’s not the whole answer. The question is, should we be putting someone like this forward as the leader of the country, the leader of the free world, who is engaged in this kind of conduct? This is not just an isolated example. Trump has many good qualities, and he accomplished some good things, but the fact of the matter is he is a consummate narcissist, and he constantly engages in reckless conduct that puts his followers at risk, and the conservative and Republican agenda at risk.”

Costa said, “Will he put the country at risk?”

Barr said, “He will gratify his own ego ahead of everything else, including the country’s interest. This is a perfect example of that. He’s like a defiant 9-year-old kid who is always pushing the glass towards the edge of the table, defying his parents from stopping him from doing it. It’s self-assertion and exerting his dominance over other people. And he’s a very petty individual who will always put his interests ahead of the country’s, his personal gratification of his ego. Our country can’t be a therapy session for a troubled man like this.”

