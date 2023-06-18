MD Gov. Moore: Book Bans Are ‘Castrating’ African-American Children

Governor Wes Moore (D-MD) said Sunday on MSNBC’s “Inside with Jen Psaki” that book bans were “castrating” African-American children.

Psaki asked, “I want to ask you about book bans. a lot of the focuses have been on African-American history and literature. What do you think this has become a passion project of some conservatives?”

Moore said, “I continue hearing people making the argument that we’re doing it because we want to we want to prevent our students from having discomfort or guilt. Because we don’t want our students to be able to really wrestle with these really difficult things in times when they are maturing as individuals and difficult historical points. But the thing I realized and I wanted to speak out about is that’s actually not true. It’s a guise.”

Psaki said, “It’s not about making kids uncomfortable?”

He added, “It’s not about making kids feel uncomfortable. It’s about telling other kids that they shouldn’t understand their own power. It’s castrating them.”

Psaki said, “Telling African-American kids they should not understand their own power?”

Moore said, “Because if you know your history you know your power. The reason that I know that every single day I can stand in my own skin and I can stand my own power is because I know my history.”

