Trump: Alyssa Farah Griffin Criticizes Me Because ABC Gives Her Money

Former President Donald Trump said Monday on FNC’s “Special Report” that his former staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin liked him until she was offered money by ABC’s “The View” to criticize him.

Trump said, “You just went through a list but don’t forget, for every one you say, I have 10 that love us. And one thing happens I find with me that I think didn’t happen so much with other presidents. I call it ‘glamorous time,’ with presidents. Whatever, but with me, the Times, The Washington Post, various people, even Fox because, you know, I’m no great fan of Fox anymore.”

He continued, “They fought me very hard in 2016 very much the way they are fighting me now very, very hard. and I won and they became very nice. But I will tell you that something happens when people leave they can like me very much. I have this woman Alyssa Farah, she said the greatest things long after she left he is the greatest president we have ever had. Unbelievable. Then ‘The View’ offered her a contract. but, obviously, only if she changed her views and all of the sudden she can say negative things. Money gets offered to people and some people change.”

