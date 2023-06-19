Trump: Bill Barr ‘Was a Coward’

Former President Donald Trump said Monday on FNC’s “Special Report” that his Attorney General Bill Barr “was a coward.”

Anchor Bret Baier said, “This time your Vice President Mike Pence is running against you. Your ambassador United Nations Nikki Haley is running against you. Your former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he is not supporting you. You mentioned National Security Adviser John Bolton is he not supporting you either. You mentioned Attorney General Bill Barr says you shouldn’t be president again. Calls you the consummate narcissist and troubled man. You recently called Barr a gutless pig. Your second defense secretary is not supporting you. He called you irresponsible. This week you called White house chief of staff John Kelly weak and ineffective and born with a very small brain.”

Trump said, “Barr was a coward. People that you named for every person you named I can name 20 people that loved the administration and maybe more. Importantly the voters loved the administration. The voters are dying to get back to it, Bret. the voters are tired of being laughed at all over the world. We are run by a fool. We are run by a man that doesn’t have a clue.”

