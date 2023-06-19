Trump: Jared, Ivanka Won’t Be in Administration, I’ve Said ‘That’s Enough for the Family’ Because It’s Too Tough for Them

During a portion of an interview with the Fox News Channel aired on Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump stated that his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner won’t serve in a second Trump administration and that it has been “enough for the family” because them serving in a second administration would be too tough for the family, just as their service in the first term was.

Host Bret Baier asked, [relevant exchange begins around 13:05] “Would you want Jared and Ivanka to serve in a second administration?”

Trump answered, “No, I told — I said that’s enough for the family. You know why? It’s too painful for the family. My family’s been through hell. … Eric, my son, who’s a fine boy…comes in, we’re doing beautifully, then I decide to run for President, I don’t think anybody in the world in history has ever had more subpoenas sent to them. Nobody has been through what my family has been through. Ivanka had a really successful line of clothing, making a fortune. When I did this, she was really — she closed it up. She sort of felt she had to, but she closed it up. My other boys were doing great.”

