Booker: I Am Suspicious of ‘Two-Tiered’ Justice System, But Think ‘Justice Has Taken Its Course’ on Hunter Biden Case I Don’t Know Details of

During a portion of an interview with CNN host Chris Wallace on Wednesday that is set to air on Friday’s broadcast of “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) said that “you see a two-tiered system” of justice in America between the powerful and regular people and he has “a lot of suspicion” about the justice system, but he believes “justice has taken its course” in the Hunter Biden case, even though while he doesn’t know the particular details of it.

Wallace asked, “Senator, did Hunter Biden get off easy?”

Booker responded, “Look, you’re talking to a guy who has seen the worst of the criminal justice system in America, where you see a two-tiered system. If you are a congressperson, a senator, or a president, you can admit to using marijuana, but we are a nation that has been arresting young, low-income, black and brown people, literally thousands in America who can’t get jobs for doing things that four, at least — or a few, at least former presidents have admitted to doing. So, I’m a person that has a lot of suspicion about a justice system that I think is still working its way to be justice for all. So, I don’t know the particulars of this case. I have not followed the details. I imagine that there were prosecutors — a Trump-appointed prosecutor, who, like many prosecutors, are going after it with vigor, and they came to a plea deal, and, as far as I’m concerned, in the work that I have to do, I think justice has taken its course.”

Booker also stated that he doesn’t think there’s a difference in how justice is administered for Democrats and Republicans and that Hunter Biden cooperated with authorities, while former President Donald Trump didn’t.

