Scott: ‘The Left Weaponizes Race Whenever They’re Losing an Argument’

Tuesday, during a “Hannity” town hall event on Fox News, Sen. Tim Scott, a candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, accused Democrats and the left of “weaponizing” race for political gain.

“The left weaponizes race whenever they’re losing an argument,” he said. “That does my grandfather a dis-justice — an injustice. It’s disrespectful. The pain and the progress of this nation shouldn’t be viewed as a symbol or a logical understanding of what’s possible in the windshield of life. Now, think about this, Sean, and I’ll — we’ll move on to something else. But I’m the guy that ran for Congress in 2010 in Charleston, South Carolina, where the civil war started. My primary opponent was the son of Strom Thurmond. Think about that.”

“Let us pray — excuse me, oh, by the way, we should kneel in prayer, not in protest,” Scott continued. “That’s it. So, in that race, I won 68 to 32 because of the evolution of the Southern heart. We started judging people by the content of our character, not the color of our skin. And the left — and the left, they refuse to deal with America in 2023 and not 1923 because they know that the truth of my life disproves the lies of their radical agenda.”

“They don’t want to educate our kids,” he added. “They want to indoctrinate our kids. They don’t want to teach American history. We have a responsibility to pass this nation on to the next generation, healthy, whole, and looking in the windshield of life, not the rear-view mirror, and I refuse to be on the sidelines and let my America become a victim of the radical left.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor