Christie: Trump’s Unwillingness to Participate in GOP Primary Debates ‘Disrespectful’

Former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ), a candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, said Thursday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends” that former President Donald Trump is being “disrespectful” to voters by not participating in the Republican presidential primary debate.

On Tuesday on Fox News, Trump said, “Christie is like 1% or less, many of them Nikki Haley is 2%. Why would I allow people at 1%, 2% and 0% to be hitting me with questions all night. I don’t think it’s fair.”

Christie said, “It’s not fair, Brian. It’s not fair. Poor Donald Trump. the guy who wants to be president of the United States, the guy who says that he is the toughest person to lead this country doesn’t want to get up in front of Republican primary voters and defend his record and make a case for the future of America? Look, every Republican primary voter should have the opportunity to see all those people who qualify up on the stage debating with each other.”

He added, “He can’t avoid this. It’s not fair to the Republican Party voters. In fact, I think it’s disrespectful. He thinks he should just default to the nomination? I don’t think so. I believe that everyone should have the right to get up there and debate who qualifies under the rules. Donald trump has an obligation to be up there and do it.”

