Schiff: Reforms Needed Because McConnell, Trump ‘Stacked’ the Supreme Court

Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Thursday on ABC’s “The View” that Congress needs to pass laws to reform the Supreme Court because Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and former President Donald Trump “stacked” the court.

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “Congressman, I wanted to ask you quickly. We were talking about the reporting that justice Alito took a trip from a megadonor that had ties to Supreme Court cases. It doesn’t seem like news or Clarence Thomas’ entanglement will lead to reform. How do you feel about the erosion of the confidence in the Supreme Court?”

Schiff said, “I’m deeply concerned about, and while I agree with you, it would be best for the court to adopt its own code of ethics, they’re not doing it. I would have Congress impose it if they won’t. More than that, I think we need term limits for justices, and I’m one of the lead authors of the bill in the House to do that along with Hank Johnson and I’ll tell you why.”

He continued, “Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump stacked the court. They didn’t have to enlarge it, but they stacked it by withholding an appointment from Barack Obama, and then jamming one down the country in direct and hypocritical contradiction in the latter days of Donald Trump. That stacked the court and unless we’re willing to accept that for another generation, we need to do something about it and to me, that means expand the court.”

