Whoopi Goldberg: Kevin McCarthy Needs to ‘Grow a Pair of Cojones’

Whoopi Goldberg told her co-hosts on Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) needed to “grow a pair of cojones” when dealing with former President Donald Trump.

The panel was discussing McCarthy walking back his comments during a CNBC interview where he said, “I don’t know” if Trump is the “strongest” candidate in a general election against President Joe Biden.

Goldberg said, “It’s fear of losing their jobs and fear of being seen with no cojones like Kevin McCarthy yesterday. He was asked if it would be good for Republicans if you know who is the nominee.”

Goldberg said, “Then McCarthy later told Breitbart that you know who is Biden’s strongest opponent. What is happening here? I just want him to grow a pair of cojones that will give him some way to actually not waffle.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “He can’t because of the deal he made to become speaker. He gave away his cojones and kicked them under the table. He doesn’t have them anymore.”

Co-host Sara Haines said, “That was a non-answer Him saying I don’t know that answer was enough for them to come for him. Extreme candidates remain because they primary them.”

