MD Gov. Moore: SCOTUS Used Constitution ‘to Restrict,’ in Racial Preferences Case, Constitution Supposed ‘To Be Able to See More People’

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D) reacted to the Supreme Court striking down racial preferences in college admissions on Thursday by arguing that the court used the Constitution “as a document to restrict,” when the Constitution is “supposed to be a living document that continues to grow to open up opportunity for people,” and “uses the constitutional legal basis to be able to see more people and to live up to the inherent values of this country.”

Moore said, “This decision is not surprising by any stretch of the imagination when you know this court. Elections have consequences. But the thing that we know, even though it’s not surprising, it’s still deeply frustrating and maddening. The fact that the Supreme Court — I mean, the Constitution’s supposed to be a living document that continues to grow to open up opportunity for people, right? That uses the constitutional legal basis to be able to see more people and to live up to the inherent values of this country. And we’re watching how this court is using it as a document to restrict, using it as a document to pull back. And this decision is no different.”

