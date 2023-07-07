Kennedy: If My Record Was as Bad as This White House ‘I’d Probably Give My Staff Blow, Too’

Senator John Kennedy (R-LA), on Friday’s broadcast of FNC’s “Hannity,” joked that he would give his staff cocaine if his record were as bad as President Joe Biden’s.

Guest host Jason Chaffetz said, “Are you going to be able – as a senator – to be able to understand what’s going on with this investigation? My guess – just a guess – the United States Secret Service already knows how this happened. They just haven’t told us yet.”

Kennedy said, “Well, I haven’t seen the news today. Did they find more blow in the White House or are we still talking about the first stuff? Look, I’ve been in the Situation Room. There are cameras everywhere. I’m pretty sure the Secret Service knows.”

He continued, “I probably shouldn’t say this, but if my record was as bad as this White House’s record, I’d probably give my staff blow too. I’m only kidding. They’ll get to the bottom of it. Frankly, I’m not saying it’s not significant. It’s not earthshaking, you know?”

Chaffetz said, “They can make it a much bigger story, but they can also dismiss it But what I’m concerned about is they continue to morph their story. It changes. It was found here. Then, ‘It was found here.m Then it was found over there. And it just seems as if it’s being spun as a different story than it actually is instead of just dealing with it directly.”

