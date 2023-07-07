White House: Racial Preferences Are an ‘Important Constitutional Right’

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Beat,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre argued that the Supreme Court’s ruling striking down racial preferences in college admissions was the court “taking away important constitutional rights that have been in place for a long time.”

Jean-Pierre said, “I know the American people are really tracking this, as they should be. The Dobbs decision, that was something that was decided on a year ago, really took away the freedoms from women. I think about abortion, I think about reproductive rights. And that was unprecedented. Now, you fast forward to what we saw last week, affirmative action, again, taking away important constitutional rights that have been in place for a long time. Let’s not forget the president was, when he was a senator, he was the chair of the Judiciary Committee, he is an expert on this. He understands how this works. A lot of these unprecedented decisions that this SCOTUS has made, they have been held up in the past by Republicans, by Democrats, right? And so, there [are] so [many] changes that have happened in the past year, and it is unheard of. It is really wrong what we’ve seen.”

