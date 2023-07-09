GOP Rep. McCaul: ‘Eerie’ Biden ‘Devoid of Reality’ on Afghanistan

House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that it was “eerie” how “devoid of reality” on what is happening on the ground in Afghanistan.

Biden said, “No, no all the evidence is coming back. Remember what I said about Afghanistan. I said al Qaeda would not be there. I said it wouldn’t be there. I said we would get help from the Taliban. What is happening now? What going on? Read your press. I was right.”

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “So just in case, and in everybody out there could hear, the question was do you admit there were mistakes during the withdrawal and Biden said, no.”

Tapper asked, “What is your reaction?”

McCaul said, “It is devoid of reality. Jake, it is a little bit eerie that the president of the United States would have so – be so disillusioned about what is happening on the ground in Afghanistan. The idea that al Qaeda is gone, his own secretary of defense and Joint Chief of Staff Milley has said they’re on the rise.”

He added, “It is a bit bizarre to me that a president would be so devoid of his own foreign policy, and he just really wants to sweep Afghanistan under the rug.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN