Gov. Burgum: Presidents Should Not Engage in Culture Wars

Republican presidential candidate Gov. Doug Burgum (R-ND) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that the president should not engage in culture war issues.

Anchor Chuck Todd said, “Let’s take abortion and the six-week ban. It doesn’t sound like this is the law you would have designed, but it’s the law you signed. What is your position on abortion?”

Burgum said, “My position is that I support the Dobbs decision, and this is the decision that should be left to the states. And what’s going to pass in North Dakota is not ever going to pass in California and New York, and wouldn’t even pass in the state of Minnesota. That’s why I’m on the record saying that I would not sign a federal abortion ban.”

He added, “I believe the president of the United States has a defined set of things they have to work on, and it is not every culture was topic.”

Todd said, “So you’re not going to sign any abortion bills and transgender bills, and you’ll stay away from any cultural are issue if elected president?”

Burgum said, “I had the opportunity to work at large, global companies. Any time you’re the CEO, if you’re spending time on something that can be done in a sales office out in the front lines dealing with customers, you’re not doing your job.”

He added, “We need a president that is focused on challenges that we face as a nation not a president that will decide whether a book is in the right section or not, in a library in small town somewhere in America.”

