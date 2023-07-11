Nancy Mace on Luft Indictment: ‘They Are Trying to Silence Our Witnesses’

Tuesday, during an appearance on FBN’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) accused the Department of Justice and the FBI of using their prosecutorial power to silence witnesses.

According to Mace, the indictment of whistleblower Gal Luft was such an instance.

“Congressman, it’s good to see you again,” host Maria Bartiromo said. “Thanks very much for being here. What is your reaction to this indictment of Gal Luft?”

“Well, no one should be surprised here,” Mace replied. “I don’t trust the DOJ or the FBI. They are trying to silence our witnesses. This is a way to do that. He deserves to testify before the Oversight Committee. We have a lot of questions. We want to know why the evidence he brought forward to the FBI in that Brussels meeting in 2019 was not followed up on. And the irony here is not lost on anyone charging him for failing to register as a foreign agent.”

“Well, I have a question for the DOJ and the FBI this morning,” she continued. “What was Hunter Biden doing with millions and millions of dollars from foreign countries advocating lobbying on their behalf? I mean, really, this is obscene that they’re not charging Hunter with the same crimes they’re charging this guy.”

