Carville: Fox News Audience ‘a Giant Monster That You Have to Feed Every Night’

Democratic strategist James Carville said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that the Fox News audience was “a giant monster that you have to feed every night” while discussing Arizona man Ray Epps suing the network.

Carville said, “If you remember right after January 6th, they needed an alternative story, and said it was really Antifa. But there’s no such thing at Antifa, so you can’t defame it. There is no organization, there’s no Antifa headquarters, there’s no Antifa board. So if they would have just stuck with Antifa, they would have probably been okay. But then they single Mr. Epps out.”

Host Ari Melber said, “They couldn’t stick to the truth, so as you said, they had to actually start blaming other people for what we all know was a Trump rally that turned into a Trump insurrection.”

Carville said, “They were desperate to have an answer. It was bad optics of people beating up policemen and breaking into windows, all right? And their audience desperately needed another explanation. If they were going to keep their audience, they had to supply it. The Antifa thing fell apart, so Mr. Epps was the remainder man. And that audience, they just can’t let it go. They have to—it’s a giant monster that you have to feed every night. And that’s what happened, of course, with the Dominion. It’s what’s going to happen with Smartmatic, and it’s probably going to happen with Mr. Epps. That was an expensive diet they were on feeding that monster.”

