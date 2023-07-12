Kevin O’Leary: Bidenomics Is ‘Starving Small Business In America’

Canadian investor, “Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary said Wednesday on FNC’s “Outnumbered” that President Joe Biden‘s economic policies were “starving” small businesses in the United States.

O’Leary said, “The problem with the policy so far and the multiple bills, including the CHIPS Act and, of course, the anti-inflation act, whatever you want to call it, is just massive spending, but it’s the target of where that spending went. Here is the problem, most of it’s going to the S&P 500 companies. They’re important. They’re big employers in America. However, they only represent 40% of the economy. What we haven’t seen as the unintended consequence that’s now we’re seeing is that we’re starving small business in America.”

He continued, “This is why I was on the Hill yesterday. I was banging the drum up and down the halls saying, ‘Everybody, let’s wake up to what’s happening to my small companies. I got 34 plus companies. They can’t raise a dime.’ There’s no Bidenomics for them. They have no capital. And that’s a big problem and it’s manifesting itself.”

O’Leary added, “You talk to anybody running a small business between five and 500 employees. They cannot raise any money. That’s bad economic policy. And that’s because Biden’s focused only on the big guys.”

