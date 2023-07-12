Zoe Lofgren: FBI Has Been ‘Too Deferential’ to Trump 

Representative Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) said Wednesday on CNN’s “OutFront” that the Federal Bureau of Investigation had been “too deferential” when dealing with former President Donald Trump.

When asked about House Republicans criticism of FBI Director Christopher Wray during his testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, Lofgren said, “It’s meant to undercut the rule of law and really our system of government. The Republicans are more interested in what they consider a win than protecting the Constitution and civil order. It’s very distressing.”

She continued, “I mean, the witness that they called in, and we have the transcripts, testified four times that there was ample probable cause to issue the search warrant, and the director confirmed that today. In fact, if the FBI is anything, they’re too differential to the ex-president.”

Discussing the Mar-a-Lago search warrant, Lofgren added, “For example, we had a newspaper article I put into the record indicating the FBI wanted to just call the whole thing off when the president’s lawyer asserted that a diligent search had been done and everything had been found. Obviously that wasn’t the case. The ex-president was busy showing classified documents to other people. So, they deferred to the president. They deferred to the ex-president when it came to investigating January 6. Really, they gave much deference to the the ex-president contrary of what the Republicans were trying to say today.”

