Turley: Wray’s Either Lying About Censorship or Doesn’t Know About His Own Agency 

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” George Washington University Law Professor and Fox News Contributor Jonathan Turley stated that FBI Director Christopher Wray’s claim that they only dealt with foreign misinformation is completely untrue and contradicted by emails from the Twitter Files and either Wray “didn’t know what his own agency was doing or he was less than forthcoming.”

Turley said, [relevant remarks begin around 2:10] “I thought that part of his testimony was the most dubious. He insisted that they only focused on foreign disinformation. That’s just not true. We have ample evidence. We have emails from the FBI dealing with matters that were not foreign disinformation. There were complaints at Twitter that they were just doing word searches and asking for thousands of people to be banned. So, either he’s saying that he just didn’t know what his own agency was doing or he was less than forthcoming. … There were efforts to ban jokes.”

He also stated that the FBI’s requests for social media censorship were clearly demands. And “This was really maddening, he had more details when Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) asked him about FBI family day. He went on [at] length about that. But when you deal with something that was just the subject of a 155-page report, he draws a blank. He repeatedly said that he didn’t have knowledge of things that we’ve all been talking about.”

