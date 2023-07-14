HHS’s Levine: Can’t Limit ‘Gender-Affirming Care’ to Adults Because ‘Puberty Is Hard’ Especially if It’s ‘the Wrong’ One

During a portion of an interview with ABC News aired on Thursday’s broadcast of “Nightline,” HHS Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Dr. Rachel Levine responded to a question on why people can’t wait to undergo gender transition therapy until they’re 18 by stating that “Adolescence is hard, and puberty is hard. What if you’re going through the wrong puberty?” And that’s why people can’t wait to receive “gender-affirming” care until they’re 18.

Host Juju Chang asked, “What would you say to folks who think that they’re being reasonable by saying, why can’t children just wait until they’re 18?”

Levine answered, “Adolescence is hard, and puberty is hard. What if you’re going through the wrong puberty? What if you inside feel that you are female, but now you’re going through a male puberty?”

Chang then said, “The argument is, well, they’re too young to know.”

Levine responded, “I want to make it clear that for pre-pubertal children, there are no medical procedures done. The standard of care allows them to explore that with therapy.”

Levine also stated, “Well, gender-affirming care is medical care. Gender-affirming care is mental health care. Gender-affirming care is literally suicide prevention care.” And “The treatment options for gender-affirming care for transgender youth really are evidence-based.”

