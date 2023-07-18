Dem Rep. Kuster: Manchin Represents State with ‘History of Carbon Pollution,’ He’ll Be Ready for Energy ‘Transition’

On Monday’s broadcast of “CNN Primetime,” Rep. Annie Kuster (D-NH) discussed a potential presidential run by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and stated that Manchin “represents West Virginia, a history of coal, a history of carbon pollution, in my view, and I think we’re in a transition period.” And that Manchin knows carbon pollution has to be decreased and “will be ready to make that transition as well.”

Host Laura Coates asked, “When you talk about clean energy, it’s reminiscent, of course, of a Senator who is in New Hampshire, who is saying that he’s not going to rule out a run and he’ll wait until the end of the year to make the decision. He has been a perpetual thorn in the side of a slim majority for Democrats. Although, he has support in West Virginia and he is not alone in his decision to buck the system in some respects. Do you think that Sen. Joe Manchin is serious about actually contemplating a run for the presidency, or is this about the policy issues in the forefront?”

Kuster responded, “Or is this about getting attention? Let’s be honest, that’s why we’re talking about it tonight. Look, I know Joe Manchin. He’s a colleague in the Congress. I know where his position is. I know where his constituency is. And he represents West Virginia, a history of coal, a history of carbon pollution, in my view, and I think we’re in a transition period. 85% of the new projects that are in line for approval are clean energy projects, and that’s the direction that the American people want to go. Look at the impact of climate just this summer, historic flooding in New Hampshire and Vermont, historic heat all across the southwest, fires that are burning. We have got to reduce carbon pollution. Joe Manchin knows it and he will be ready to make that transition as well. But I don’t believe he’ll be running for president. I just think this is a project that’s ill-informed, ill-timed.”

