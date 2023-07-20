Elise Jordan: Trump, MTG Examples of How the Republican Party Is ‘So Trashy These Days’

MSNBC analyst Elise Jordan said Thursday on MSNBC’s “Chris Jansing Reports” that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and former President Donald Trump are examples of the Republican Party being “so trashy these days.”

Jansing asked, “To some extent, this is Republicans who, when they ran for office, said exactly this was what they were going to do. They said they were going to, you know, clean up things. They have invoked the name of Hunter Biden many times. Does it get him anywhere beyond their base?”

Jordan said, “I don’t think showing inappropriate sexual pictures in a congressional pictures in a hearing is moving it forward at all, which is what Marjorie Taylor Greene did yesterday, which was simply disgraceful.”

Jansing said, “I wonder what you thought about that. She did show sexually explicit images from Hunter Biden’s laptop, those kinds of tactics do they send a broader message about what Congress doing?”

Jordan said, “It’s just trashy, and it shows how the Republican Party can just be so trashy these days, from whether it’s Donald Trump and all of what he says and the horrible things he’ll say and the things he’ll do to someone like, you know, Marjorie Taylor Greene, showing us that kind of content. I just cannot imagine a public servant flashing images like that, when, you know, children could be watching the TV. And it was really just completely unnecessary.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN