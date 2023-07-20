NBC’s Vitali: Parts of Biden FBI Form ‘Could Be Lost in Translation’ from Russian

On Thursday’s broadcast of NBC’s “MTP Now,” NBC News Capitol Hill Correspondent Ali Vitali reacted to the release of the 1023 form by Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) on the Bidens and Ukraine by stating that there are some things in the document “that could be lost in translation between the Russian that was being spoken by this informant with the sources that he’s referring to and the translation of that Russian.”

Vitali said, “This is pretty dense reading, and I’m sure that you guys went through this immediately, too. Because this is a document that we’ve really been waiting to see for a while here now, the long-fabled 1023 form that Grassley has long pointed to as a potential smoking gun implicating then-Vice President Joe Biden in the dealings with Burisma and his son Hunter. Of course, Democrats would be quick to point out that that’s not what this document does. And frankly, in reading it, there are even some things that could be lost in translation between the Russian that was being spoken by this informant with the sources that he’s referring to and the translation of that Russian. So, it’s not exactly a clean win or loss for anyone.”

