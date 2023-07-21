Larry Hogan: 50% of Republican Primary Voters ‘Don’t Want Trump’

Former Gov. Larry Hogan (R-MD) said Friday on “CNN This Morning” that 50% of Republican primary voters did not want former President Donald Trump to win the GOP nomination.

Anchor Abby Phillip said, “I want to ask you about Ron DeSantis, who is running second in the Republican primary for that nomination. You had said recently that DeSantis’ campaign was dropping like a rock and close to over. There has been a lot of talk about a potential reset there. Where do you think he stands now? Do you think he can turn things around?”

Hogan said, “He, obviously, got the message and I think I was correct that the campaign was in turmoil and they were dropping and now they have decided they have to kind of retool the entire campaign and rebuild it from the ground up.”

Phillip asked, “Do you think the message needs to change?”

Hogan said, “I think so. I mean, he has been trying to kind of out-Trump Trump and move to the right of him with the MAGA base. They took a look at him and then moved back to Trump. Even with the indictments Trump’s numbers went up and DeSantis’ went down. 50% of the people in the Republican primary don’t want Trump and think you need to appeal to those folks.”

He added, “We have 12 candidates running and so far nobody is really standing out. I am hopeful that someone with a positive hopeful vision for America will step up and be able to unify all those folks that want to move, like I am, that want to move in a different direction, away from Donald Trump and back to a more traditional, more Reaganesque, bigger tent Republican Party.”

