Lee Greenwood: Jason Aldean ‘Is the Biggest Patriot’ — Song ‘Has Nothing to Do with Racism’

Country musician Lee Greenwood said Thursday on FNC’s “Jesse Watters Primetime” that his college Jason Aldean is the “biggest patriot” while discussing the controversy surrounding his song and video, “Try That In A Small Town.”

Greenwood said, “I am a Jason Aldean fan. He is the biggest patriot, like a lot of us. This has nothing to do with racism. This is about people trying to take away the freedom of expression. It is a great song, and I wish I had it. When it first came out I was all over it. I love Jason’s approach. He is a great artist and always does the right thing.”

He continued, “I am from a small town in California and people cannot take our freedom away because people know everybody in a small town and that is what the heart of America is. It’s rural America.”

He continued, “When you talk about guns and having them in your home for defense, it is not about an offensive weapon, it’s about hunting, it’s about having the right to have the gun and the people on the other side of that, it is the idiots that take to the street and kill other people. And we are sympathetic of the people who die. Our heart goes out to those people who have been killed by guns, but it is the people who kill with the gun, not the gun itself. I am so sorry to always put Second Amendment first when they see a tragedy like that. I am grateful for Jason Aldean and what he is about to do.”

Greenwood added, “Let’s not get entangled about what the song says. Because it doesn’t say anything except for the fact that we take care of each other in a small town.”

