NJ Gov. Murphy: GOP Attacks on VP Harris ‘Offensive’

Governor Phil Murphy (D-NJ) said Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that Republican attacks on Vice President Kamala Harris are “offensive” because she is an “icon.”

Anchor Margaret Brennan asked, “Let’s go national here. Nikki Haley, in particular, has focused on the Vice President Kamala Harris and a lot of her rhetoric and she’s done it as a way pointing to President Biden’s age. The RNC is posting frequently clips from her speeches, flubs and they’re really taking aim at her. Why have Republicans calculated it is a good strategy and that the vice president makes Democrats vulnerable?”

Murphy said, “I mean, this is a classic us versus them playbook that, unfortunately, the other party too often than not wheels out, and it’s, frankly, offensive. She is an icon. She is an icon in the South Asian community, in the African-American community among millions of women in this country. I frankly, think it’s offensive and it’s a losing strategy. Folks want to focus on the strength of our country. The Biden-Harris team has delivered 13 million jobs. It’s been over 50 years since unemployment has stayed this low under 4%. The investments in infrastructure, the investments in communities, at the end of the day the record will win out.”

