Schweizer: Dems Won’t Be Able to Deny Joe Biden’s Role in Hunter’s Deals After Archer Testifies

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” New York Times best-selling author, Breitbart News senior contributor, and Government Accountability Institute president Peter Schweizer discussed the forthcoming testimony by ex-Hunter Biden business partner Devon Archer and stated that due to Archer’s status as “Hunter Biden’s most important business partner” other than President Joe Biden, “it’s going to be very, very hard for the Democrats on this committee to do what they did with the whistleblowers, which is argue, Joe Biden played no role.”

Schweizer said, “Look, the walls are closing in. First, you have the bank records that show that the money was being transferred. Now, you have the testimony of business partners, Devon Archer is one, there are going to be others. And other than Joe Biden himself, Devon Archer is Hunter Biden’s most important business partner. When…Hunter Biden joined the Burisma board, Devon Archer got a seat on the board as well. When Hunter Biden got that sweetheart deal with that Chinese private equity fund and got put on the board, Devon Archer got the same slot. So, he knows where everything is, and it’s going to be very, very hard for the Democrats on this committee to do what they did with the whistleblowers, which is argue, Joe Biden played no role.”

