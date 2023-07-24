Schweizer on Opinions Shifting on Biden: ‘This Is Going to Be the End of Joe Biden’s Political Career’

On Sunday’s “Life, Liberty & Levin,” New York Times best-selling author, Breitbart News senior contributor and Government Accountability Institute president Peter Schweizer said he was “encouraged” by the progress made on investigating alleged wrongdoing by President Joe Biden and his family.

Schweizer predicted if the investigations continue on the same trajectory, it would be the “end of Joe Biden’s political career.

“None of this would be possible in the House, but for a five-vote majority, and the speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy, who has told these guys, you do whatever you have to do to get to the bottom of this,” host Mark Levin said. “And compare McCarthy, if you will, to Mitch McConnell. Have we even heard from Mitch McConnell? Have we heard from any of the Republican leadership in the Senate, whether it’s Cornyn or Barrasso, or Thune or anybody? We have the greatest corruption exposed in the history of this country, and a president of the United States who is corrupt up to his eyeballs, a Manchurian president, and they say nothing. I’ve heard nothing. Have you heard anything?”

“No, no — the only people in the Senate that have talked about this have been Senator Ron Johnson and Senator [Chuck] Grassley,” Schweizer replied. In terms of Mitch McConnell, no, and as we’ve talked about on this program before, Mitch McConnell does not want to have an open conversation about Chinese financial ties involving American political families because his family is one of those. So he doesn’t want to have this conversation, and I would argue that some of the other people that aren’t talking about it, they may not have Chinese ties now, but they aspire to have some kind of financial ties with foreign entities.”

“They see politics and public service as a money-making opportunity, and they believe that foreign oligarchs present that opportunity, so why muddy the waters? Why draw attention to this?” he continued. “Let’s just keep focusing on the less important issues. But this is a critical turning point, Mark. I’m very encouraged. If you look at the public opinion polls, opinions are shifting on this on what the Biden’s are doing, and I think this is going to be the end of Joe Biden’s political career.”

