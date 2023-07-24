Turley: Media Covering Up Their Own Scandal of Suppressing Biden Family Coverage

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Fox News Contributor and George Washington University Law Professor Jonathan Turley stated that there is “a panic setting in with the media” over developments on the Biden family because the developments shine a light on “one of the most significant corruption scandals in modern history…that the media played a role in suppressing.”

Turley said that while the allegations in the 1023 form on the Bidens and Ukraine need to be confirmed, “I think that there is almost a panic setting in with the media. They all want to move on, because the alternative is to recognize one of the most significant corruption scandals in modern history, but it’s something that the media played a role in suppressing. So, they want everyone to move on. But that’s just not going to happen. The evidence is mounting.”

He continued, “And you had these two whistleblowers testify in Congress, and you’ll notice the Democratic members asked very little about their specific allegations. And it’s because they have been reduced in the amount of maneuvering room by this evidence. They didn’t want to trip any wires. When one of them — Rep. Dan Goldman from New York — tried, he ended up demolishing the Biden defense in less than five minutes. He got the witness to confirm that Joe Biden did in fact speak to his son about business dealings. So, they’re all in a position that they’re hoping [everyone] will move on, but the public, and, more importantly, these committees are just not moving on.”

