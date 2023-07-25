Axelrod: House Republicans Considering Biden Impeachment ‘Not Serious People’

CNN political analyst David Axelrod said Tuesday on CNN’s “The Situation Room” that House Republicans who want to impeach President Joe Biden were not serious people.

Anchor Wolf Blitzer said, “The White House says it’s for Republicans to decide whether to go ahead and try to impeach President Biden. What do you make of that strategy to deflect away from this escalation by House Republicans?”

Axelrod said, “This is no big winner for the Republican Party, at least in districts which Republicans have competitive races. What it is, is a way for the speaker – who has his head in a vice with the Freedom Caucus on one end and Donald Trump on the other – to assuage them.”

He continued “I’m not here, honestly, as a spokesperson for a party or a president. I’m here as a senior political commentator for CNN. And I just have to say, I take this very seriously, whether it’s a Republican president, Democratic president. If there’s wrongdoing, it should be pursued. It should be dealt with.”

Axelrod added, “But that’s not what this is. We’ve had the Republicans stumbling around like so many Inspector Clouseaus for a year and a half, looking for something, anything to impugn the president. They haven’t found it. And now it’s like, ‘We’ll impeach. Details to be determined.’ To quote the great Logan Roy, these are not serious people. But it is serious what they’re doing, and it is seriously damaging to our democracy.”

