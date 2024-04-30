Elise Stefanik Accuses Jack Smith of Election Interference, Demands DOJ Ethics Probe

Republican House Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY) on Tuesday demanded the Justice Department (DOJ) launch an investigation into “Biden special counsel Jack Smith,” alleging he interfered in the presidential election by prosecuting former President Donald Trump.

Trump faces a maximum of 450 years in federal prison if convicted in the election interference case. A grand jury indicted Trump on 40 charges.

Stefanik sent the letter to the Justice Department’s Office of Professional Responsibility, demanding a review of Smith’s handling of the case involving Trump.

“It’s obvious to any reasonable observer that Jack Smith is trying to interfere with the 2024 election and stop the American people from electing Donald Trump,” Stefanik posted in a statement on X.

“At every turn, he has sought to accelerate his illegal prosecution of President Trump for the clear (if unstated) purpose of trying him before the November election,” she continued:

The Justice Department’s own policies clearly prohibit Smith from doing so, and as a DOJ employee, he is bound by those policies. Moreover, when the district court imposed a stay on the proceedings, Smith and his office ignored it and continued to file discovery documents. Smith’s conduct has brought disrepute to the Department of Justice and the entire federal government, and the DOJ’s Office of Professional Responsibility should impose the discipline that such conduct warrants.

In the complaint, Stefanik pointed to a provision in the DOJ Manual that mandates prosecutors “never select the timing of any action … for the purpose of affecting any election or for the purpose of giving an advantage or disadvantage to any candidate or political party.”