Dem Rep. Dean: There Are Questions About Joe’s Role in Hunter Deals, But ‘I Don’t Have Any’ — It’s a Conspiracy Theory

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) said that while “there are questions that can be asked, and should be answered” about President Joe Biden’s involvement in his son’s business dealings, “I don’t have any at this point.” And Republicans are “chasing conspiracy theories” by floating a potential impeachment inquiry against President Biden.

Dean said, “There is no evidence of any wrongdoing by the President, and Mr. McCarthy knows that.” And Republicans are “chasing conspiracy theories.”

Co-host John Berman then asked, “On the subject of what could be a pending impeachment inquiry into President Biden, what questions, if any, do you have about Joe Biden’s connection to Hunter Biden’s business dealings?”

Dean answered, “I don’t have any at this point. But, certainly, there are questions that can be asked, and should be answered, if there was any connection. But we don’t see any evidence of that whatsoever. So, they’re making it up [out of] whole cloth.”

Berman then asked, “And where would you learn that evidence, if not for an inquiry?”

Dean responded, “Well, sadly, we won’t learn it by way of our Judiciary Committee, which is now led by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). He’s Chair of Judiciary. And he’s proven himself to be very weak in the hearings that we have had this Congress. He’s just not hitting the mark on any of the things he’s trying to prove. And what is so dangerous is the willingness of Mr. Jordan and others on the Republican side of the dais in Judiciary to absolutely peddle in lies. They call all of our witnesses to swear to tell the truth. And yet, they peddle lies as they ask their questions. So, we’re not going to get good information under any kind of leadership from Mr. McCarthy or Mr. Jordan.”

