DeSantis on Trump January 6 Indictment: ‘I Don’t Think It’s Good for the Country’

Tuesday on FNC’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), a candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, was asked if former President Donald Trump’s indictment for January 6 was good for his presidential bid.

DeSantis insisted it was bad for the country and pledged to “ending the weaponization” of federal law enforcement.

“And sources say that Garland’s DOJ is going to be indicting former President Trump on the January 6 situation,” host Jesse Watters said. “Do you think that helps your campaign?”

“I don’t think it’s good for the country,” DeSantis replied. “I think at the end of the day — look, if somebody commits a bona fide crime like you rob a bank or whatever, high or low in status in society, you know, we have a rule of law. But I think what they’re doing in this is they are taking some of these old statutes from like Reconstruction era, violation of rights, or conspiracy of rights, and they’re stretching it to try to fit this conduct. Now, that’s not good prosecution generally. But when you have a politically charged situation, that makes it even more difficult to justify.”

“So, you know, we don’t know with the reports,” he continued. “You know, hopefully, it’s not something that happens. I don’t think it would be good for the country. But if they do something with these flimsy charges, that’s going to add to the fire. But one thing I’ve said very clearly from day one, when I’m president, we’re ending the weaponization of DOJ, FBI. You will have a new FBI director. You will have the DOJ cleared out of there. You will have parts of those agencies distributed around the country so that we can get the power out of Washington, D.C. We need a major, major overhaul, and the American people are sick of the conduct of those agencies.”

