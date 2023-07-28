NBC’s Alexander: It’s ‘On-Brand’ for Biden ‘to Acknowledge His Entire Family’

On Friday’s edition of NBC’s “Hallie Jackson Now,” NBC News Chief White House Correspondent Peter Alexander reacted to President Joe Biden finally acknowledging the existence of his seventh grandchild in public by stating that “it really is on-brand with the President to acknowledge his entire family, to embrace family,” and stated that the move is partially a move for Biden “to inoculate himself against the criticism” he received for not acknowledging the child.

Alexander said that President Biden is “in some ways, trying to inoculate himself against the criticism that he hasn’t been acknowledging this seventh grandchild, now doing it publicly. And it really is on-brand with the President to acknowledge his entire family, to embrace family, which is one reason why there had been some real questions about this, including from some prominent columnists in the country, saying that the President needed to do just that.”

Alexander also reported that a source told NBC News that there were legal proceedings between Hunter Biden and the child’s mother and President Biden was “following Hunter’s lead. They are and have been giving Hunter and Lunden Roberts the space and time they need to figure this out.”

