Rand Paul on White House Cocaine: Biden Administration Knows ‘More than They Are Letting On’

Thursday, during an appearance on the Fox Business Network,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) questioned the Biden administration’s claim very little is known and could be determined about cocaine found inside the White House.

Paul said the lack of answers meant the White House could be vulnerable to much more harmful substances, including anthrax.

“We know cocaine was found at the White House, and then we never heard another word about it after the Secret Service said that they couldn’t find fingerprints and they had nothing from the cameras,” host Maria Bartiromo said. “Aren’t there cameras all around there in the White House?”

“Yes, we seem to be able to find DNA on a pizza box in a trash can but we have a little bit more difficulty in the White House,” Paul replied. “No, I suspect they know more than they’re letting on in the White House and then decided they’re not really going to police this. But to me, always the most alarming thing hasn’t been the drug use but the possibility that a white powder could be something much more dangerous to everyone and that being anthrax.”

“And if you can smuggle powder in, as any sort of, you know, white powder in a bag, I think that that’s alarming, and there should be a dramatic investigation into this,” he added. “Not just for the punishment from drugs which I think is wrong, but really for the idea that there could have been anthrax taken to the White House. I think we’ve never really treated this seriously as it ought to.”

